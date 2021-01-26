Kind Oasis Launches Entrepreneurship Program and Valentines Pop-up Market

After hosting a successful pop-up for the Milwaukee Makers Market in December, Kind Oasis is doing it again. This time, they’re also launching a program for Milwaukee entrepreneurs called, Kind Oasis + Friends.

“Kind Oasis + Friends aims to build partnerships with emerging, local entrepreneurs and brands by offering space for single-day events or long-term residencies,” says Kellan Dore, Marketing Manager at Kind Oasis.

The first scheduled event of the partnership is the Valentines Pop-up Market on Saturday, February 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at Kind Oasis (2169 N. Farwell Ave.) and feature handmade jewelry, wellness gifts, candles, cards, artwork, hemp products and pet accessories. Heirloom MKE’s food truck will be on-site serving lunch.

Two of the first small businesses to join Kind Oasis + Friends are CollectiveFlow MKE, who provide virtual yoga and wellness classes, and Sugar Studio, a maker of handmade chocolates, candied nuts, gift baskets and other confections. Both will be featured at the Valentines Pop-up.

“A fast yet simple way to revitalize the Milwaukee economy is to support local businesses,” says Salem Kashou, co-woner of Kind Oasis. “There are so many unique products and brands made in Milwaukee that will benefit from the exposure this program offs, whether it’s discounts on rent or free retail space for a day, we are ready and willing to support a variety of brand-builders and creators.”

Kind Oasis will provide free masks, hand sanitizer and touchless payment processing and will have all CDC measures in place with a one-way flow throughout the store for the Valentines Pop-up.