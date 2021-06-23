Laborfest Returns for 2021

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Milwaukee Area Labor Council

A busy September on the Summerfest grounds is getting a little busier, as the Milwaukee Area Labor Council announced on Tuesday that their annual Laborfest Celebration would be returning on Monday, September 6.

Centered around the theme of “Passing on the Legacy,” the event will feature a parade, as well as family-friendly activities in the central portion of the Summerfest grounds, incorporating the MillerCoors stage as well as the recently renovated Northwestern Mutual Community Park. The activities will celebrate Milwaukee’s history of labor unions, with the goal of educating while entertaining a new generation about the city’s past.

For adults, there will be live music on the MillerCoors stage, as well as bingo, and informational material on union job opportunities. While the events will be aimed around families, growing the next generation of unionized workers will also be a goal of the celebration. Updates about Laborfest can be found at the Milwaukee Area Labor Council website.

The utilization of the Summerfest grounds for Laborfest comes as an added perk of the reformatted Summerfest schedule, which will take place from Thursday-Saturday for the first three weekends in September. With an open Monday available, as well as Wednesday concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the month of September will be buzzing around the Third Ward.