Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday Specials to be Sold in Stores Only

Beer might be the best gift for the ones you love, even for yourself this year. Lakefront Brewery is still making special batches of beer to celebrate, but they’re limiting the celebration to your home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The 5,000 bottles of the 2020 Black Friday beers will be distributed to liquor stores throughout the Milwaukee area like Otto’s, Discount Liquor, Total Wine and more. The beers for this year include:

2020 Black Friday Imperial Stout – Lakefront’s biggest stout has been aging in bourbon barrels all year long. This year’s vintage is one of the best Black Fridays brewed and sports a 14.2% ABV.

2020 Black Friday Barleywine – With flavors of caramel, brown sugar, vanilla, almond and oak, the Black Friday Barleywine has been aging in bourbon barrels since February. It has a 14.9% ABV.

2020 Black Friday Christmas Ale – Featuring holiday spices and complex depth that have been aged in Wollersheim brandy barrels all year. Perfect for holiday enjoyment and has a 13% ABV.

On top of the 2020 Black Friday beers, Lakefront is releasing 3,000 bottles of 2019 Black Friday to retailers.

“So, at this point, 2020 has become a punchline and even Black Friday won’t be spared this weird moment in our history,” says Michael Stodola, Lakefront Brand Manager. “It may be a treasure hunt for some folks, but there are 5,000 2020 Black Friday bottles and 3,000 2019 Black Friday out there, waiting to be found.”

This Black Friday also includes a 5-year-old Black Friday V. It’s been in bourbon barrels for over 5 years and will be available at the brewery only. For more information, visit lakefrontbrewery.com.