Lakefront Brewery Giving Free Beer to Healthcare Workers

If you’re a healthcare worker in need of a beer, Lakefront Brewery is giving away six-packs of Riverwest Stein on 414 Day. Simply stop by the Brewery with a hospital identification from 12 – 8 p.m. for a free six-pack of Stein and a special 414 glass while supplies last.

“There are heroes among us who deserve a break. And for our part, that break involves a Riverwest Stein,” says Lakefront Brand Manager, Michael Stodola. “On Milwaukee Day (April 14) just walk up the ramp and claim your free beer! And remember, six feet apart.”

Not only will Lakefront be giving away free beer to healthcare workers, Russ and Jim Klisch will be live on Facebook at 4:14pm for a Milwaukee Day virtual toast. Join the Brewery on Facebook as they stream live from 4:00 - 4:30 p.m. For more about the virtual toast, visit Lakefront Brewery on YouTube.

“414 Day is the perfect time to pull together. Russ Klisch and Lakefront Brewery are the definition of Milwaukee Strong. So, come get some beer,” says Stodola.

Healthcare workers must be 21 years or older and show their healthcare ID.