Lakefront Brewery Releases Seasonal Summer Ale April 1

× Expand Courtesy of Lakefront Brewery

Nothing means summer like watching baseball. Thursday, April 1, happens to be Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (that was so hard not calling it Miller Park) and the day Lakefront Brewery chose to release their highly anticipated raspberry lime ale, Raspberry Nimbus.

“Each summer, we do our best to provide a refreshing, light, flavorful beer,” says Michael Stodola, brand manager at Lakefront Brewery. “This summer, our brewers have nailed it. The raspberry color and flavor are big and bright, and the lime finish really makes it special.”

A quick dictionary search for nimbus reveals it is (1) a luminous cloud or a halo surrounding a supernatural being or a saint, or (2) a large gray rain cloud. Lakefront says it’s named after the cloud structure, but this raspberry puree and lime juice ale is just in time for patio season. Coming in at 4.8% ABV, it’s a perfect session-able ale for afternoon ball games!