Absentee ballot requests for the upcoming election numbered over one million as of April 1. The online deadline for absentee ballot requests was March 30, which has also been a point of contention during the time of COVID-19, but that deadline has been pushed back a second time to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3. That number is significant because the number of probable voters for this election is about two million. You can request an absentee ballot here.