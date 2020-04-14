Latest State Report Shows 3,555 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, 170 Deaths

×

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 87 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 3,428 cases. 38 of the new cases came from either Brown County (20) or Racine County (18).

(click here to zoom in)

The data shows a 3.7 percent increase in confirmed cases in the state since yesterday.

DHS reports the loss of 16 additional lives in the last 24 hours for a total of 154 deaths in the state. The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is one organizations offering models on the overall impact of COVID-19. They are currently projecting 338 deaths with a suggested range of between 191-780. The model suggests we've already past the day when the number of deaths peaks on April 5.

(click here to zoom in)

(click here to zoom in)

A total of 41,552 tests have been performed so far, which means about 8.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has risen by 56 since yesterday to a total of 1,049. That means about 29.5 percent of confirmed cases result in a hospitalization. The state also reported that 283 hospitalized patients received intensive care, or about 7.9 percent.

Milwaukee County had 52 new confirmed cases in today's report, up to 1,795 total cases.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 2 Barron: 6 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 97 Buffalo: 4 Calumet: 5 Chippewa: 20 Clark: 8 Columbia: 25 Crawford: 3 Dane: 344 Dodge: 19 Door: 9 Douglas: 7 Dunn: 9 Eau Claire: 21 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 59 Grant: 8 Green: 9 Green Lake: 1 Iowa: 5 Iron: 2 Jackson: 10 Jefferson: 24 Juneau: 7 Kenosha: 186 Kewaunee: 4 La Crosse: 25 Lafayette: 3 Manitowoc: 4 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 4 Marquette: 2 Menominee: 1 Milwaukee: 1,795 Monroe: 8 Oconto: 4 Oneida: 6 Outagamie: 29 Ozaukee: 73 Pierce: 7 Polk: 3 Portage: 4 Price: 1 Racine: 135 Richland: 6 Rock: 59 Rusk: 3 Sauk: 28 Sawyer: 2 Shawano: 6 Sheboygan: 36 St. Croix: 10 Trempealeau: 1 Vilas: 4 Walworth: 45 Washburn: 1 Washington: 73 Waukesha: 224 Waupaca: 4 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 29 Wood: 2 Total 3,428 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Brown: 1 Buffalo: 1 Columbia: 1 Dane: 12 Dodge: 1 Door: 1 Fond du Lac: 2 Grant: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 3 Kewaunee: 1 Marathon: 1 Milwaukee: 101 Outagamie: 2 Ozaukee: 9 Racine: 5 Rock: 4 Sauk: 4 Sheboygan: 2 Walworth: 1 Washington: 3 Waukesha: 9 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 1 Total: 170