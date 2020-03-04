Learn About Wisconsin’s Shipwrecks from HOF Diver/Maritime Archaeologist at Shorewood Public Library

× Expand Photo courtesy: Tamara Thomsen

Tamara Thomsen’s research with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Maritime Preservation and Archaeology Program has resulted in the nomination of 41 Great Lakes shipwrecks to the National Register of Historic Places. She’s been with the long-winded and hard-to-get-into-sounding organization for 13 years. She’s received awards from the Association for Great Lakes Maritime History and the Great Lakes Shipwreck Preservation Society and in 2014 was inducted into the Women Diver’s Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m., Thomsen will be giving a free lecture titled, “Underwater History: Wisconsin’s Shipwrecks” in the lower level meeting room at the Shorewood Village Center (3920 N. Murray Ave.). The program is co-sponsored by the Shorewood Historical Society.

There are over 700 shipwrecks at the bottom of Wisconsin’s lakes and rivers. One of the most famous shipwrecks around Milwaukee is just east of the shore of Atwater Beach. The Appomattox – the largest wooden steam bulk freighter ever to ply the Great Lakes – ran aground on November 2, 1905. Thomsen’s presentation will focus on Milwaukee area shipwrecks but also touch on the challenges of her job.