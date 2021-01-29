Light the Hoan Partners with 11 Local Artists and Nonprofits for Shine a Light Throughout 2021

× Expand AMCImages Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beginning in February, which is surprising that it’s already the end of January, Light the Hoan will highlight one local artist with a local nonprofit each month for the remainder of 2021.

The artists and paired nonprofits are:

Each artist is paired with a nonprofit partner to design a custom poster that illustrates the mission and values for the organization. Posters will be available each month for purchase on Light the Hoan’s website and artists will be awarded a $250 stipend and 10% of the profit from their design during the first year.

For an entire month, each featured organization’s mission will be highlighted on Light the Hoan’s website, social media and through media partnerships. Light the Hoan will donate a percentage of that month’s bulb donation proceeds back to the nonprofit.