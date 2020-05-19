Local Business Organizations Collaborate to Launch Restart Toolkit for Businesses

× Expand Narongrit Sritana Getty Images/iStockphoto

To help Milwaukee businesses reopen and operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) and the Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Partnership (M7) have collaborated to launch an online toolkit with information, guidance and resources.

The toolkit, is designed to help businesses identify risks and implement health and safety procedures that will protect their employees and customers. Through the toolkit, companies are encouraged to enact procedures and protocols that minimize the introduction, exposure and spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Resources include:

A restart checklist to give business leaders a step-by-step approach to opening and operating safely.

Health and safety best practices that are based in science.

Quick links to resources for disinfecting, personalized protection equipment, and more

“As we move into a ‘new normal’ of learning how to live and work safely under the threat of COVID-19, earning the trust of employees and customers is a top priority for our business community,” says MMAC President Tim Sheehy. “Building that trust is necessary to restart our economy. We can accomplish this by taking steps to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect employees and customers. This is a new challenge, and it may not be clear what steps are necessary for a particular business to take. This toolkit, designed with the expertise of health and science professionals at MCW, can help show business owners the way forward.”

“COVID-19 is virulent and continues to live around us and we encourage all individuals to vigilant with the only tools we have available right now - physical distancing, face coverings, hand washing and frequent cleaning,” says John R. Raymond, Sr, MD, President and CEO of MCW. “As we move into a new phase, we want employers and employees to have the tools to stay safe so we our economy and community can thrive again.”

Updates to the toolkit will be implemented as more resources and information become available. Dr. Raymond, Tim Sheehy and other experts will go into greater detail during upcoming Tuesday webinars which are free and open to everyone, but registration is required and available online.