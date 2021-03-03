Local Fashion Designers Featured in MKE Lookbook

× Expand Photo Credit: Anthony Anderson

MKE It Local: Winter 2021 Lookbook, a partnership between Jeffrey McAlister, owner of styling brand company Fashionsense, and Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, showcases Milwaukee models and designers of color, as well as aims to enhance the city’s image as a cutting-edge fashion destination.

Photographed by Anthony Anderson of 8x10 Photography, the Winter 2021 Lookbook, the product of a two-day photoshoot in Downtown Milwaukee, features fashions by eight local designers and boutique owners, including GG’s Collections, A.J. Ugent Furs, Purdywear, Andre Purdy, Stacy Adams, and NoFingerprints Clothing; eight local models; and hair and makeup by local artists and MATC cosmetology students. Models were photographed at the Milwaukee Intermodal Station, Saint Kate Arts Hotel, and a variety of outdoor locations Downtown and in the Third Ward.

The Lookbook, which includes links to designers’ and boutiques’ websites and social media accounts, is now available as a free digital download. “There’s a lot of diverse talent in Milwaukee, so this was a great way to highlight that,” said McAlister—who launched Fashionsense in 2015—during a recent telephone interview. “Overall, it was a great collaboration.”

“The overall collaboration of this project gave designers and models of color the opportunity to elevate their work in the community,” said Andre Purdy, owner of Purdywear, Andre Purdy, in a recent press release. “I am grateful to be a part of something so magnificent that reflects our glorious differences, because it is this diversity that unites and unifies.”

McAlister said that the photoshoot, which took place this winter and adhered to strict local, state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines, was a testament to the models’ professionalism and commitment to the project. “The biggest challenges were scheduling and keeping the models safe; not out there (in the cold) too long,” he added. “Hats off to the models for braving those temperatures.”

McAlister and Purdy hope that the Lookbook will help bring awareness to Milwaukee as a fashion and culture destination. “In general, the Midwest is not looked upon as a fashion destination,” McAlister said. “It’s really letting people know that ‘hey, we got it here.’”

“I also hope (the Lookbook) spurs future conversations around Milwaukee as a creative hub,” Purdy concluded.