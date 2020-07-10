Local Photographer Joins ‘10,000 Headshots,’ Nationwide Effort to Help America Get Back to Work

× Expand Image courtesy HeadshotBooker.com

Nothing says “I’m ready to work” more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume, and of course, a professional headshot. Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why local photographer Robert Tyree, of Tyree Photography, is participating with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties in the largest, single-day photo initiative, 10,000 Headshots, that will provide unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites.

On Wednesday, July 22, Tyree will be taking photos at Mayfair Mall (2500 N. Mayfair Road) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit Headshot Booker’s website for details and schedule a time to be photographed. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.

“The Greater Milwaukee Area, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and I was looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet,” says Tyree. “I heard about what Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties were doing across the country and wanted to be a part of it. I am excited and grateful to be able to contribute to such a great initiative.”

10,000 Headshots is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman.

“Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that person,”says Taafe. “Headshot Booker is in a unique position to provide out-of-work Americans with an important element of the job search process – a great, professional headshot. And thanks to our partners who share a similar vision, we will be able to help thousands of unemployed Americans put their best foot forward and help them get back to work.”

“We are proud and excited to host the 10,000 Headshots initiative across our portfolio,” says Michelle Snyder, Brookfield Properties Chief Marketing Officer. “As we continue to welcome guests back to our centers, we are grateful for this opportunity to help the members of our communities that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.”

Snyder emphasizes that safety for all participants is a core focus and each photographer will follow specific protocols to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day.

The base price for a high quality, professional headshot starts around $250, which equates to more than $2.5 million in collective services these photographers will provide through this initiative.

In addition to Headshot Booker, Brookfield Properties, and SpotMyPhotos, additional support is provided by Canon USA, Tether Tools and PhotoFlashDrive.