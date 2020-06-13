Local Tech Startup Aims to Reimagine Online Shopping, Seeks Support

× Expand Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most people are familiar with apps like Uber Eats for food delivery options, but what about other goods? One local Milwaukee tech startup plans to help people get regular goods delivered via smartphone app. Dityer will launch on June 18, but the app is available for download now. Potential drivers can download the app and start delivering good after the launch.

Dityer is trying to partner with local small businesses and larger chains, like Walgreen’s, to get products to people to help save time and money. Local businesses are encouraged to register so customers can order their products on the app and have Dityer drivers deliver.

“We value community growth, we value local economic development, local empowerments and we also really value safety,” says Rafi Jaffer Rahmani, Business Development and Partnership Manager for OKAYGE, Inc. “We want to help older people who don’t want to risk going to the store with COVID-19 right now.”

The stated goal of Dityer is to revolutionize the future of shopping online. Their promise is to deliver products to their customers in one to five hours.

OKAYGE, the parent company to Dityer, is a technology company that launched right here in Milwaukee in 2015. President and CEO, Ruhongeka Ntabala, moved to Milwaukee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo when he was 15 years old. OKAYGE also runs another company called Infoccom, which is an IT consulting company. With the launch of Dityer coming up on June 18, most of OKAYGE’s resources have been focused on that.

“We want Dityer in every large city in the United States,” says Rahmani. “We’re a Milwaukee grown company, so we’re starting here, but we have plans to move into the Chicagoland area and Madison next month.”

The more businesses sign on to Dityer, the more products will be available. The more drivers that sign up, the quicker the delivery times will be. Check out their website if you’re a business owner and interested in having your products listed for sale. If you’re interested in driving for the company, download the app.