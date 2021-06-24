Looking for a Job? Stop by Central Standard on June 28

Before the new location of Central Standard Craft Distillery opens at 320 E. Clybourn St., co-owners Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan are looking for new employees. Not just a few new employees, the owners are looking to fill 46 positions. They’re holding two job fairs in the parking lot on Monday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m.

As a unique signing bonus, all new hires who interview June 28 or after will receive a tasting kit including bottles of Central Standard’s premium spirits including Red Cabin Bourbon, Door County Cherry Vodka and North Wisconsin Brandy or a gift card for a family dinner at the distillery when it opens in August. To receive the bottles, new hires must be at least 21 years old, of course.

“It’s a tight job market out there, especially in our industry,” says McQuillan. “We hope this one-of-a-kind signing bonus inspires folks to take a look at us and our job openings as our on-site team will be pivotal to delivering the elevated cocktail, food and service experience we intend to bring in our new downtown Milwaukee distillery.”

Back in January, Hughes and McQuillan closed on a deal to buy the Wisconsin Leather Building. Built in 1874, the building is one of the oldest in downtown Milwaukee. Once renovated, the formerly vacant three-story, 11,700-square-foot building will be transformed through the mulit-million-dollar project into the distillery’s new home, complete with a tasting room, tour operation, restaurant, event space and rooftop patio.

In addition, the renovated space will house a 100-gallon pot still, that will produce all spirits served and sold on site. The building will also feature loft-office space for future tenants.

Rehab of the classic-Cream-City-Brick building began immediately after the ink on the deal dried and Central Standard has already booked weddings and corporate tastings for the new events space.

“Our goal is to bring people back downtown where they’ll enjoy their first cocktail of the night with us before heading out to experience Milwaukee’s amazing restaurant-and-bar scene,” says Hughes. “Now we’re looking to hire the best staff in the world to bring our brand to life in this new space, which we’re confident will be a destination for both Milwaukeeans and out-of-town guests alike.”