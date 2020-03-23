Looking to Tip Your Local Bartender or Restaurant Staffer? TipMKE Has You Covered

× Expand Getty Images

With all the GoFundMe campaigns and other fundraisers going on to help the local service industry staff members, it’s hard to keep them all straight. A lot of small places and hidden gems can get lost in the shuffle. Now, there’s a place you can go to support those people from the comfort of your own computer.

TipMKE is a database created by Allen Halas, who also runs the Milwaukee music website, Breaking and Entering.

“Through doing shows with the website, I got to know plenty of people in the industry,” says Halas. “It’s not really feasible to go out and try and tip everyone, so it’s nice to have a place where bartenders can receive tips from their regulars.”

The website launched on March 18 and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Halas says it had over 10,000 visits in the first 24 hours, which is unbelievable. He says it did go down within the first 30 minutes, but that just a glitch in the spreadsheet which has since been fixed.

Users submit

local establishments and contact info for Venmo, Cash App, Zelle or any other mobile payment service apps out there. This is all done on the honor system, but those affiliated with any of the businesses listed are encouraged to let the website know if someone should not be listed.

TipMKE does not exchange any money through the website or take cuts into any of the money. The website is only there to service those who have been servicing us for so long.

“What about the bar owners who don’t know how to set up a GoFundMe?” says Halas. It’s important to think of the small places in these times and surely you can think of at least one or two of your favorite places that might be struggling right now.