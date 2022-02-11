Love Notes on Summerfest Marquee to Benefit Next Door Foundation

× Expand Image via Summerfest Summerfest Love Notes

In the spirit of Valentine's Day weekend, what better way to show your love than with a giant, LED display of affection for all of Milwaukee to see? Throughout this weekend, the north gate marquee of Henry Maier Festival Park will be made available for the public to buy messages, with electronic “love notes” being displayed in a rotation outside of the park.

If you’re interested in purchasing a message, you can do so at the Summerfest store website. Three pre-designed templates are available for customization, and each message will be displayed for 24 hours. Users will be able to select which date from February 11-14 to show their message on the big screens outside of the north gate.

The cost of getting your message displayed is $20, but proceeds will benefit the Next Door Foundation, which supports early childhood education throughout Milwaukee. Specifically, the love notes will benefit the Books for Kids initiative from the foundation. Summerfest hopes to raise enough money for 200 books to be donated to area schools through this initiative.

Now is your chance to show that special someone that you care in giant, glowing lights, and it supports a good cause along the way. Get your personalized message set up today at the Summerfest store website.