LUNAFEST Celebrates International Day of the Girl, Benefits Girls on the Run

In association with International Day of the Girl on October 11, Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin partners with LUNA Bar to present LUNAFEST, the first all-women traveling film festival, now in its 19th season and screening virtually for the first time.

"Now more than ever, we are seeing the importance of shining the light on women in film as well as continuing to support community organizations and connecting in new ways," says Suzy Starke German, LUNAFEST Program Director. Women are still painfully underrepresented in this medium. The overall percentage of female directors has remained unchanged for the past 13 years at an underwhelming 4.8%.

The virtual film festival will highlight seven short films that range from animation to fictional drama and cover a range of topics such as gender identity, body image, relationships, cultural diversity and breaking barriers.

LUNAFEST pivots to a virtual format where guests can stream these impactful films from the comfort and safety of their homes. Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin is pleased to be able to offer this virtual screening as a way to connect to the community and help tell important stories. All proceeds from LUNAFEST will benefit Girls on the Run of Southeastern Wisconsin and help continue to serve girls throughout the region.

On Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m., Girls on the Run Executive Director, Tina Jones will moderate a panel discussion with a group of local women who will present their own stories and challenges. To register, click here.