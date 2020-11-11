Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens to Co-Host 88Nine’s Thanksgiving 414 Live Variety Hour

In preparation for Thanksgiving, 88Nine is going big. For the special episode of their 414 Live Variety Hour, they recruited the help of YouTuber Charlie Berens, who’s become known for his Wisconsin-based humor with the Manitowoc Minute and partnering with and playing spokesman for several organizations including Feeding America and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The virtual event will be live on Thursday, November 19 at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on Radio Milwaukee’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitch pages.

Berens and Radio Milwaukee host Ayisha Jaffer will be teaming up for interviews with an all-star cast of Milwaukee musicians, including performances by REYNA, Zed Kenzo, Abby Jeanne and Chicken Wire Empire. Berens will also be demonstrating how to cook a turkey just right for Thanksgiving.

Join in on the fun from the comfort of home and use what you’ve learned to prepare your feast for the coming holiday.