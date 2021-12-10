Marcus Landry’s Beulah Family Homestead Farm Opens

× Expand Photo via Beulah Family Homestead

Life off the court is about giving back for former NBA player and Wisconsin forward Marcus Landry. Beginning this Saturday, his non-profit organization, Beulah Family Homestead, will officially open its farm in Elkhorn up to the public. Landry, along with wife Efueko, who played basketball at Marquette University, will welcome the community to the land that they have developed over the past year.

Since retiring from basketball after a career that spanned the world, as well as the Milwaukee Bucks for a short time, Landry has been giving back through supplying a food bank on Milwaukee’s south side. The new venture will take things a step further, with greenhouse space, as well as livestock and multiple growing facilities. Beulah Family Homestead is intending on servicing communities in need, and have already partnered with a number of local organizatios, intent on serving more than 100 families per month.

The 13-acre farm will also have an education component, with a horse arena and bookings available for school field trips. There are also plans to host summer youth groups on the compound, as well as welcome inner city families to educate the youth about holistic, sustainable food. Phased expansion is in the works, as the Landrys look to build larger facilities in the near future.

Beulah Family Homestead is located at W3648 Scotch Bush Rd in Elkhorn. An opening event is scheduled for Saturday, December 11 at 1 p.m., where guests can see the farm, ride horses, and learn about the community plans that the Landrys have in mind for their development.

For more information about Beulah Family Homestead, visit their website.