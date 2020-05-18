Marcus Performing Arts Center to host Bash Preview Night

× Expand Dreamgirls (2006)

Despite concert venues, movie theatres and Broadway shows being cancelled for the foreseeable future, the Marcus Performing Arts Center is still bringing entertainment to their community with a new “Music and Movies” drive-in series. The first night of this drive-in series will take place on Friday, June 12.

The drive-in series will not only provide some light-hearted fun during these dark times, but it will also invite Marcus Center’s supporters to preview their annual Broadway Bash, which will take place on Aug. 28.

This year marks their 50th anniversary season of the Broadway Bash, and to celebrate, the Marcus Center will feature a private Motown Revue with Broadway’s Chester Gregory.

As a sneak peek, on the first night of their drive-in series, Marcus Center plans on showing music from Chester Gregory following the screening of the 2006 movie, Dreamgirls.

This “Music and Movies” series will allow the community to gather safely while maintaining social distancing precautions as the event will take place on the roof of the Marcus Center parking structure.

There will be a limit of 40 cars per event and passes will be available for anyone to reserve in advance of each drive-in event. Additional dates and “Music and Movie” titles will be announced in the near future on MarcusCenter.org.

Marcus Center President & CEO, Kendra Whitlock Ingram explains just how excited she is to share this event with the public. “The Marcus Center’s 50th Anniversary Season reminds us how the arts can bring our community together. Through our Broadway Bash, we will raise important funds to continue to serve our eight local resident partners that depend on the Marcus Center, as our community has for the last 50 years. As we manage through this unprecedented time - we are so looking forward to celebrating safely together when this extended ‘intermission’ is over.”

