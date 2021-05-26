Megan Thee Stallion to Headline Summerfest on September 16

× Expand Image via Summerfest

Summerfest announced a major addition to their 2021 American Family Insurance Amphitheater lineup on Wednesday, as it was revealed that Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will headline the September 16 date of the festival. The show will open up the final weekend of full-grounds festivities at The Big Gig for 2021.

At one time the biggest emerging artist in hip hop, Megan Thee Stallion has transformed into full pop stardom in just a matter of years, thanks to chart-topping collaborations with Beyonce on her “Savage” remix as well as the viral sensation “WAP” with Cardi B. The September 16 show will be her first appearance at Summerfest, and her first show in Milwaukee since a 2019 appearance at The Rave. Summerfest is just one new addition to her full slate of rescheduled festival appearances this year, including stops at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Bonnaroo in Tennessee, and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Joining Megan Thee Stallion is opener Polo G, who is generating a buzz of his own online with hits like his 2019 single “Pop Out” with Lil Tjay. The Chicago artist recently released a single, “Gang Gang” with Lil Wayne and is seeing success with “Rapstar,” which dropped earlier this year.

Tickets for Megan Thee Stallion with Polo G will go on sale on Friday, June 4 via Summerfest and Ticketmaster. You can check out this year’s announced lineup here, and find out more festival information at the Summerfest website.