Memorial for Tony Gonzales on July 19

A Memorial and Celebratory Ritual for the Fifth Anniversary of the death of Antonio “Tony” Gonzales takes place noon on Sunday, July 19, at Wauwatosa’s Hart Park. Memorial participants are asked to meet at the southwest end of the Hart Park parking lot between the Mueller Building and the Oak Trail Bridge and may bring light refreshments if desired. Face masks are required.

Gonzales was the first of three young men of color shot to death over the past five years by Wauwatosa Police Office Joseph Mensah. Mensah shot Gonzales eight times after responding to a distressed tenant call. During the incident, Gonzales threatened the officer with a decorative sword.

Attorney Kimberley Motley, who represents Mensah’s other victims, Jay Anderson, Jr and Alvin Cole, has added Gonzales to her recently filed civil complaint against the police officer.

A “Justice for Tony” GoFundMe campaign for to help cover legal fees has been organized by Sandy Solomon on Gonzales’ behalf.

To read more stories happening now, click here.

To read more stories by Paul Masteron, click here.