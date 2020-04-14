Menomonee Falls’ Combat Corner Makes Apparel for All Fights

× Expand Courtesy Combat Corner

Whether you’re getting dressed for martial arts or to battle a virus, Combat Corner has the apparel to suit any and all fights.

The business was started in 2007 by former professional MMA fighter, Dan LaSavage. It was founded on the need for specialized, high quality and durable training equipment at reasonable prices for Mixed Martial Arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kickboxing and wrestling. Combat Corner is now an internationally known brand, still based in Menomonee Falls, but has distribution offices in Norway and Colombia. LaSavage has a close connection to the fight against COVID-19.

"My mother works in the healthcare field where the chances of catching the virus are increased,” says LaSavage. “I'm worried about her and her co-workers, as well as everyone on the frontline battling the virus.”

Courtesy Combat Corner Dan LaSavage leads employees in making face masks.

With 13 years of experience producing top-quality combat gear, LaSavage felt like he could lend a helping hand. He was recently able to bring back furloughed employees after being forced to stay home during the Safer at Home policy. LaSavage makes sure employees are practicing social distancing while working and that they’re wearing masks and gloves. Components used while making masks are also sanitized regularly.

“These masks are not meant to replace or protect like a N95, surgical or other reusable breathing face masks,” says LaSavage. “However, these washable, reusable face masks help inhibit the transfer of droplets, which creates a valuable barrier.”

Custom masks can be ordered on their website for purchase, but they also provide templates for those who want to create masks at home for adults, teens and children. The templates are free to download. Combat Corner is donating 10 percent of all sales of masks to the United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, but they have donated masks already and continue to donate to Pathfinders, a local organization that provides services to at-risk youth in Milwaukee.