Miller Park Hosts Voter Registration Day Drive-Thru

The City of Milwaukee Election Commission and Milwaukee Brewers will host the first statewide Voter Registration Drive-Thru at Miller Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 2-7 p.m. in support of National Voter Registration Day. The Drive-Thru at Miller Park is open to all Wisconsin residents.

The country-wide effort focuses on educating citizens about the voting process and registering them to participate in local and general elections. Participants are encouraged to request an absentee ballot which will be mailed to the voter’s home with further direction on how to return.

This is the first of two Drive-Thru efforts taking place at Miller Park, part of Major League Baseball’s efforts to support voting initiatives. Miller Park will also serve as a Drive-Thru location for the City of Milwaukee during Early Voting, Oct. 20-Nov. 1. The Voter Registration Drive-Thru will be staffed by volunteers from Wisconsin Voices. Wisconsin Residents are Encouraged to Register to Vote and Request an Absentee Ballot.

To participate:

• Please bring an acceptable proof of address. A valid photo ID is required to request an absentee ballot in most circumstances.

• Participants are asked to stay in their cars and follow signage through Miller Park where they will be met by a volunteer, in appropriate PPE, to help them through the process.

• In compliance with the state-wide mask policy, participants are asked to please wear a mask when interacting with volunteers.

Walk-up registrants cannot be accommodated due to COVID-19 precautions and are instead directed to MyVote.wi.gov to receive more information about in-person registration help.

National Voter Registration Day was founded in 2012.It is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right—the right to vote.

Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012. The effort’s website, www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org, provides a listing of National Voter Registration Day events across the country, in communities and held virtually.

