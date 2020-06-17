‘milwALLkee,’ the Voices of Those Who Fight Against Racial Injustice

× Expand Running Rebels Community Organization was founded by Victor Barnett in 1980 and focuses on steering Milwaukee youth away from gangs.

For event-based businesses in a pandemic, it’s important to keep in touch with the community. While not hosting in-person performances, the Pabst Theater Group remains active, keeping loyal followers entertained whether they’re hosting livestream performances from national acts to diligently working to reschedule postponed shows. The group wants to show their support for the community in these trying times with a new initiative.

The Pabst Theater Group announces milwALLkee, an initiative aimed to help amplify the voices of organizations and businesses that fight against racial injustice and improve the lives of those in Milwaukee’s African American community. Starting Friday, June 19, the Pabst Theater Group will highlight a different organization or business for one week, featuring the mission and message of the organization in email blasts and on social media.

“As the most segregated city in America, Milwaukee has critical work to do in the movement against its long history of systemic racism,” says Gary Witt, CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. “The Pabst Theater Group has always been a company dedicated to developing community. We now speak to a strong and vibrant community in the hundreds of thousands via emails and social activity annually. We are pleased that we can now lend our platform to allow these groups' reach to exceed their grasp.”

The first organization featured in the milwALLkee series is Running Rebels Community Organization beginning June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth. Milwaukee Urban League will be the second featured organization in July.

The Pabst Theater is calling for submissions for upcoming months. If interested in having your organization or African American owned business highlighted, submit a nomination form here.