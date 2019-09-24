Milwaukee 2020 Budget: 3.5% Tax Levy Increase, Decrease in Police Officers

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Evan Casey Tom Barrett

Milwaukee citizens will see an average property tax increase of $37 in 2020, while fees will increase $22—under Mayor Tom Barrett's proposed 2020 city budget. The budget would also eliminate 60 police officer positions (through retirements), even after the budget includes the largest increase for police salaries for any city department.

Barrett announced his proposal for the city’s 2020 budget in front of a packed Common Council chambers Tuesday. In it, Barrett addressed the fact that for the fifth year in a row, the budget for the police department exceeds the entire property tax levy for the city. He also discussed the need for more local revenue sources for the city, something he says state law prohibits.

“I recognize it’s an uphill battle, but we have to have an additional tool to allow us to help ourselves,” said Barrett. “ We are not asking the state for more money. We are asking for the ability to go to out voters and to address the pressing financial issues we face.”

This ties into the news that Milwaukee leaders are asking for state permission to have a binding referendum to increase the county sales tax by 1%. If this is allowed, Barrett said the money could go towards lead abatement, removing lead services lines and repaving roads, among many other things.

Barrett also spoke at length about the issue of funding the pension system. The city’s employer pension contribution is currently projected to “rise dramatically.” Ten years ago, no employer pension contributions were required. That has since changed, to the tune of $70 million dollars annually. However, Barrett said that in three years this number could change to $160 million.

“We have to prepare for that,” Barrett said.

Barrett proposed an $8 million payment for the pension reserve fund in this year’s budget.

“That’s a necessary step, because if we wait until 2023, nearly all the increase would have to come from budget reductions that year,” he said.

Barrett said in order to reach $100 million, the Health, Employee Relations, City Development, Department of Administration, Treasurer, Neighborhood Services, Library and the Common Council City Clerk departments would all have to be eliminated.

What Else?

The budget also includes $21 million to address lead exposure in the city—an increase of $1 million from last year. This money will replace 1,000 lead service lines and includes $13.6 million to increase lead service line replacement, testing for lead in properties and water filters for homes.

The Milwaukee Police Department proposed budget totals $298 million of the $1.5 billion city budget. Some city leaders and aldermen last year said this number is far too high. Barrett said that the city has little control over this because of current state law.

Next, the budget will be debated by a Common Council subcommittee. It will likely be passed in November.