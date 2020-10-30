Milwaukee Action Intersection Will Amp the Vote on Election Day

× Expand Photo by Johanna Rose

In April at the Wisconsin spring election, Ellie Jackson, a Milwaukee Action Intersection (MAI) founding member, set up a laptop under a pop-up tent at Riverside University High School. Jackson wanted to provide music for those who stood in line for hours during the election when only five of the city’s polling locations were collecting ballots due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The day before that election the state Supreme Court struck down a last-minute attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to push voting back until June.

“We got great feedback from everyone that had to wait in line at Riverside,” Jackson said, “they thought the music made the wait more enjoyable, some people were dancing, it was so much fun, and we wanted to provide the same experience for voters on the 3rd.”

MAI will provide music with a rotating selection of area DJs at the polling stations at Marshall High School, South Division High School, and Riverside University High School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In addition to programming the three locations, they will be joining forces with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges in collaboration with ImagineMKE and The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre to provide musical entertainment for their Jamming at the Polls event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Center Street Library.

Leading up to the election, MAI has been using their platform to share important voter information such as registration deadlines, ballot drop box locations, the start of early voting, as well as highlight the work other organizations are doing to increase voter turnout in the city.

“This election is important, and we need everyone to vote. But we also want everyone to be safe,” said MAI founding-member Katie Avila Loughmiller. “Our hope is that most people will vote early to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. If they can’t vote early, we hope we can make their voting experience this year a memorable one.”

Milwaukee Action Intersection is a non-stock mutual support group that serves as a hub for community organizers to network, collaborate and strategize in support of social justice and sustainable change. The organization connects people and organizations to realize a more equitable future for marginalized communities through healing, education, resources and engagement.

To read more articles by Blaine Schultz, click here.