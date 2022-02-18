Milwaukee Admirals to Become ‘Fish Fry’ in March

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Admirals

What’s in a name? The Milwaukee Admirals are about to find out this March, when, for a weekend, they’ll take on an entirely new moniker. On Friday, the team announced that they will temporarily become the Milwaukee Fish Fry for their home games on March 11 and 12 at UWM Panther Arena. The name is certainly rooted in Wisconsin tradition, and it is part of the team’s “Made In Milwaukee” promotional weekend.

Naturally, there will be fish fry-themed promotions going on surrounding the games against the Rockford Ice Hogs and the Chicago Wolves. Fish Fry merchandise, featuring a brand new crest, will be available for sale at the team store. In addition, a ticket package for $35 will include not only admission to a Milwaukee Fish Fry game, but a voucher for a fish fry at Buck Bradley’s, Steny’s, and Saz’s as well. The game-worn jerseys, with a red checkered pattern, as well as a fish and french fries on the logo, will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting the Admirals Power Play foundation, the team’s non-profit organization that gives back to the Southeastern Wisconsin community.

Throughout their history, the Admirals have been known to don specialty jerseys, including previous collaborations with the Milwaukee Brewers, as well as tributes to Irish culture, famed announcer Bob Uecker and many more. In the 2019-2020 season, Milwaukee featured a refrigerator logo to commemorate their 50th season. The original Milwaukee Wings hockey club were renamed the Admirals in 1973, when then-owner Erwin Merar Frank, who also owned an appliance store, looked to drive up sales of Admiral refrigerators as the team entered the United States Hockey League.

For what it’s worth, the American Hockey League has two teams nicknamed the Admirals, with the Norfolk Admirals existing when the Milwaukee Admirals entered the league in 2001, following the fold of the International Hockey League. While it seems highly unlikely, maybe the new name will stick, and the Milwaukee Fish Fry will look to fry the AHL competition beyond the March weekend.

For more information about the Milwaukee Fish Fry weekend, as well as a background on the new temporary logo, be sure to check out MilwaukeeFishFry.net. Tickets are available through the Milwaukee Admirals website and box office.