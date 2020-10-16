Milwaukee Area Science Advocates Raise Questions to Wisconsin Candidates

Milwaukee Area Science Advocates (MASA) started in 2017 with the goal to increase scientific enthusiasm, understanding and legislative value in the Milwaukee area. The group initially organized Milwaukee’s March for Science on April 22, 2017, which attracted hundreds of volunteers and drew thousands of citizens in the march in Downtown Milwaukee. There, they recognized the desire for community engagement in science and the organization was born.

MASA sent a questionnaire on September 24, 2020 to all of the candidates running in opposed elections. The candidates represent Southeastern Wisconsinites in the United States Congress, Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin State Assembly. Answers are published in the 2020 Science Voter Guide on MASA’s website as each candidate responds.

Candidates were asked to respond to the following questions:

What policies would you implement to ensure all Southeastern Wisconsinites have clean and safe drinking water? Should public funds be allocated to perform scientific research – why or why not? What policies would your administration implement to address the causes of climate change? And what would you implement to help Wisconsinites adapt to the impacts of climate change? What policies would you implement to attract new STEM industries, encourage growth of existing companies, and enhance recruitment of qualified personnel to Southeastern Wisconsin? Should science be used to address public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and racism? Why or why not? If so, what policies would you implement to do so?

MASA invites voters to be informed voters, and to view the candidates’ responses in the 2020 Science Voter Guide. Voters are encouraged to ask the candidates who have not yet responded to fill out the questionnaire as soon as possible.

The 2020 Science Voter Guide can be found here.