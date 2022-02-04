Milwaukee Artist Advances to Pabst Art Can Semifinals

Image via Pabst Blue Ribbon Pabst Blue Ribbon Can Design by Alyssa Borkowski

Milwaukee and beer are practically synonymous, specifically when it comes to Pabst Blue Ribbon. The brand has since moved, but murals dedicated to the beer and its advertising motifs can still be found throughout the city. Naturally, it’s only fitting that a Milwaukee artist was revealed this week as one of the top 25 semi-finalists in Pabst’s annual Art Can contest.

Alyssa Borkowski specializes in acrylic paintings, and utilized her skills to develop a computer-inspired can for the contest. Her work joins 24 other artists from around the world, with the final 10 submissions receiving $10,000 each. The winning can design will be printed on more than 400 million cans and bottles of Pabst Blue Ribbon, distributed internationally. Fans can vote on their favorite art cans between now and February 18 on the Pabst Blue Ribbon website.

The contest, which took place on art networking website Talenthouse, saw more than 7,000 artists from 120 countries submit can designs before the top 25 were revealed. Eighteen of the finalists came from the United States, as well as submissions from Canada and as far away as Finland and Vietnam. The final winning designs will be revealed by Pabst on February 23.

In addition to the can design, Borkowski uploaded a video her creative process to TikTok, which shows her acrylic painting transferred to a digital format for the contest. She explained that per contest rules, only specific color tones were accepted.

Borkowski, as well as the rest of Milwaukee, will have to wait three weeks to find out if her artwork will be featured on Pabst cans worldwide, but you can do your part to help by making sure your votes are counted.