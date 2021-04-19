Milwaukee Auto Show Moves to State Fair Park

× Expand Image via Instagram / MilAutoShow

Fans of the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show will be excited for the 2021 return, now with a new location. On Friday, the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) announced a move to Wisconsin State Fair Park, where the show will take place from Wednesday May 5 to Sunday May 9. State Fair Park previously hosted the auto show from 1963-1968, and a return to the grounds means the addition of indoor and outdoor exhibitions as the show looks to adapt to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In addition to mandatory masks, the enhanced safety protocols for this year’s auto show will include one-way aisles, which have been widened with the move to the new venue. Temperature checks will be taken at the entrance to the show, and outdoor areas will be utilized for displays on Saturday and Sunday, to accommodate for increased attendance. A full list of COVID-19 safety protocols have been provided by the event’s organizers.

“Since 1907, the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee has successfully hosted an auto show and we are grateful to be able to make it happen this year as well,” said Automobile Dealers of Mega Milwaukee President Jim Tolkan via statement. “We are working closely with the professional team at Wisconsin State Fair Park and the participating manufactures, in conjunction with health officials to create a safe show experience during this unprecedented time as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The auto show will feature a sprawling display throughout the exhibit halls of Wisconsin State Fair Park, and the event will also include a classic car show, test drives of new Ford vehicles, an autograph signing from racing legend Al Unser Jr., as well as a craft beer event within the course of the show’s four days. You can get a full listing of events at the Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show website.