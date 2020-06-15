Milwaukee Black Lives Matter Protests Continue

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz A mural is being painted in the alley behind Freedom Grocery (2909 N Holton St)

On Saturday a group of artists gathered to create a mural that recognized local female civil rights leaders. Chris Burke, Ruben Alcantar, Domo White, Talara Powell, Damone Wilson, Damone Wilson Jr. and Steven King were among those contributing their talents.

By late afternoon the alley behind Freedom Grocery (2909 N. Holton St.) was transformed into a canvas reflecting consciousness since the murder of George Floyd.

“I have four boys, so this movement really matters to me,” said Talara Powell as she work on her section of the art. Steven King stressed the importance of “reform instead of rhetoric,” and that his portrait of rapper/philanthropist Nipsey Hussle is meant to draw attention to black on black crime.

Earlier in the week Alcantar, White and Burke also created a mural on the corner of Holton and Locust streets to memorialize Breonna Taylor, the woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police, executing a no-knock warrant. The 26-year-old EMT was shot eight times while in her apartment.

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz A mural on the corner of Holton and Locust memorializing Breonna Taylor was painted by Ruben Alcantar, Domo White and Chris Burke earlier this week.

Also, in Milwaukee’s continuing demonstrations, Saturday evening a peaceful protest that took to the streets of Bay View.

× Expand Photo credit: Blaine Schultz A march took to the streets of Bay View on Saturday evening.

