Milwaukee Brewers and American Family Insurance Donate $50,000 to Urban Ecology Center

The Milwaukee Brewers Community Foundation and American Family Insurance partner to provide 500 Milwaukee families with one-year memberships to the three locations of the Urban Ecology Center (UEC).

“Having the opportunity provided by American Family Insurance and the Milwaukee Brewers to offer memberships to families within our neighborhood, who may not be as familiar with the center or need the extra support to become members, is huge for us,” sais Angélica Sánchez, manager of the Menomonee Valley location of the Urban Ecology Center. “We are particularly excited about reaching out to families that will benefit from our bilingual programming, access to outdoor equipment and see a whole new world of possibilities right in their backyard.”

The memberships will be distributed across the three branches through community partnership and outreach. The UEC aims to reach those who they haven’t reached or struggled to reach in the past and will also place a priority on organizations and people in the neighborhoods where they have branches.

“The pandemic has affected community destinations like this one because of social distancing requirements, as well as families facing financial hardships who may not have resources,” says Leana Nakielski, community and social impact director for American Family Insurance. “In addition to providing families access to a beneficial cultural experience, our joint investment underscores both organizations’ commitment to environmental sustainability.”

American Family’s donation and partnership with the Urban Ecology Center is part of Free to Dream, a new initiative announced recently that supports investments and partnerships that close equity gaps and drive social impact in communities.