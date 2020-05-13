Milwaukee Brewers And Miller Lite Host Next Virtual Happy Hour

× Expand Photo by Jean-Gabriel Fernandez

Brewers Pitcher Corey Knebel, Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman and Brewers Manager Craig Counsell will be joined by Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens and Academy Award Nominee Ron Shelton, former Minor League baseball infielder turned film director and screenwriter of Bull Durham fame.

The first 1,000 fans joining will have an opportunity to tip back their favorite beverage and connect through a Zoom Webinar. Participants will have an opportunity during the Happy Hour to submit questions or topics to be discussed by the panelists.

Here are the details: at 5 p.m., May 14, the Brewers will release specific information on how fans can connect to the Virtual Happy Hour. The information will be made available on the Brewers Twitter, the Brewers Instagram account via Stories, the team’s Facebook Page and via press release. The capacity for the call is 1,000, and it will be first come, first served.