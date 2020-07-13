Milwaukee Common Council Approves MKE Cares Ordinance

× Expand Courtesy Combat Corner Dan LaSavage leads employees in making face masks.

The Milwaukee Common Council unanimously approved a proposed mask ordinance for the city on Monday, also known as the MKE Cares Ordinance. Per the proposal, anyone over three years old would be required to wear masks indoors at public locations, as well as outdoors if in the proximity of six feet of non-family or household members. Exemptions would be made for those with certain existing health conditions, or when it is not feasible to wear a mask, such as eating or drinking, and for schools with a mitigation plan approved by the health commissioner. The ordinance will need to be signed by Mayor Tom Barrett and published before going into effect.

The proposal was introduced to the council by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, where it received a unanimous 15-0 vote, echoing the support of over 80 Milwaukee businesses. “Our work today will save lives and help reopen our economy safely as everyone wears a face covering.” Dimitrijevic said via press release. “Milwaukee residents care about each other and we can turn this around together. Let’s make Milwaukee the healthiest city we can be.”

According to Milwaukee City Clerk Jim Owczarski, the current timeline could be published as early as Wednesday, and therefore made effective on Thursday of this week. You can view the full proposal here.