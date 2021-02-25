Milwaukee County Historical Society and Indeed Brewing Collaborate to Honor Lady Elgin Disaster

× Expand Public Domain courtesy Illustrated London News

The Lady Elgin was a large steamship traveling from Chicago to Milwaukee when it was struck by a schooner and sank on September 8, 1860. Most of the passengers were Irish immigrants working and living in the Third Ward. There were over 300 lives lost and 98 survivors. The shipwreck remains the greatest loss of life on open water in the history of the Great Lakes.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society (MCHS) partnered with Indeed Brewing Company to create a beer honoring some of the heritage of Milwaukee with a crafty twist on an Irish classic stout. With St. Patrick’s Day (surprisingly) just around the corner, it’s important to celebrate something besides green beer and four-leaf clovers.

“Collaboration is essential to our mission of preserving and promoting the history of Milwaukee. We are so grateful to partner with Indeed Brewing because they truly understand and support that mission,” says Ben Barbera, curator for MCHS. “The sinking of the Lady Elgin devastated the Irish community in Milwaukee in 1860. By partnering with Indeed Brewing to make this beer, we hope to honor not only their place in our history, but also the contributions of all immigrants to Milwaukee.”

MCHS’s feature exhibit, “Where the Waters Meet,” is open now and celebrates how Milwaukee’s past and present has been shaped by water resources. A virtual program on the Lady Elgin is happening on MCHS’s Facebook page on March 4.

The beer, Lady Elgin Foreign Extra Stout, is being tapped for an event tonight, February 25, at the Indeed Taproom in Walker’s Point. There will be live music from 6 to 8:30 p.m. by members of Chicken Wire Empire and The Milbillies. One dollar from every pint, crowler and growler of Lady Elgin sold will go to benefit the Milwaukee County Historical Society.