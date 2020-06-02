Milwaukee County Now Has Over 8,000 Cases and Over 300 Deaths From COVID-19

(click here to zoom in)

The Shepherd Express' daily COVID-19 updates are sponsored by the Muslim Community and Health Center (803 W. Layton Ave.). The mission of MCHC is to provide quality healthcare to under-served populations in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin using the core values of respect, stewardship, compassion, ethics, teamwork and above all quality. You can read all daily updates here.

Summary:

Milwaukee County has 42.3 percent of the state's confirmed cases (8,004 out of a total of 18,917) and 50.9 percent of the deaths (309 out of a total of 607).

There were 374 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours. This was out of a possible 10,522 total test results that were returned (3.6 percent positive).

The state now has a total of 18,917 cases.

The Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition reports the state is at about 74 percent of capacity for hospital beds (3,046 beds available) and using 36 percent of capacity for ICU beds.

388 cases are hospitalized which is down from yesterday's total of 402; 14 percent of known cases result in hospitalization.

139 cases are in ICU; this is up from yesterday (136); 3.1 percent of known cases result in time in the ICU.

12 new deaths for a total of 607; 3.2 percent of known cases result in death.

In today's Wisconsin Department of Health Services' daily report on COVID-19, there are 374 new confirmed cases out of a total of 10,522 tests performed in the last day. The state now has a total of 18,917 cases.

As it stands today, Milwaukee County has 42.3 percent of the state's confirmed cases (8,004 out of a total of 18,917) and 50.9 percent of the deaths (309 out of a total of 607).

There are 12 new deaths in the report for a total of 607 deaths statewide.

Here's a look at the number of cases resulting in hospitalizations and intensive care, which indicates the trends of the most severe cases.

There are currently 388 patients hospitalized that have tested positive. 194 of the hospitalized patients are in Milwaukee County. 209 patients statewide are awaiting test results.

139 of the state's 388 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are receiving intensive care (35.8 percent). This is up from yesterday's total of 136.

The state reports the loss of 12 additional lives related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of deaths to 607.

10,522 new test results came back in the last 24 hours. This is hopefully a signal the state is back on track with testing after a big dip yesterday to under 4,000 test results.

The state has 58 active labs with a daily capacity of 14,755 tests.

Tests in the state have become much more widely available. Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites.

Tied to the test rate is the percent of positive test results.

The percent of positive test results in the last 24 hours was 3.6 percent, which is down from yesterday.

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 4 Ashland: 2 Barron: 20 Bayfield: 3 Brown: 2,334 Buffalo: 6 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 78 Chippewa: 57 Clark: 33 Columbia: 44 Crawford: 26 Dane: 759 Dodge: 226 Door: 38 Douglas: 19 Dunn: 24 Eau Claire: 114 Florence: 2 Fond du Lac: 215 Forest: 28 Grant: 96 Green: 68 Green Lake: 20 Iowa: 16 Iron: 2 Jackson: 17 Jefferson: 110 Juneau: 22 Kenosha: 1,201 Kewaunee: 35 La Crosse: 55 Lafayette: 27 Langlade: 3 Lincoln: 7 Manitowoc: 36 Marathon: 52 Marinette: 32 Marquette: 4 Menominee: 3 Milwaukee: 8,004 Monroe: 18 Oconto: 38 Oneida: 9 Outagamie: 232 Ozaukee: 165 Pepin: 1 Pierce: 47 Polk: 22 Portage: 14 Price: 2 Racine: 1,762 Richland: 14 Rock: 646 Rusk: 5 Sauk: 79 Sawyer: 8 Shawano: 50 Sheboygan: 95 St. Croix: 95 Taylor: 2 Trempealeau: 26 Vernon: 21 Vilas: 8 Walworth: 398 Washburn: 2 Washington: 260 Waukesha: 722 Waupaca: 45 Waushara: 8 Winnebago: 270 Wood: 10 Total: 18,917 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 1 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 37 Buffalo: 1 Burnett: 1 Calumet: 1 Clark: 4 Columbia: 1 Dane: 29 Dodge: 2 Door: 3 Fond du Lac: 5 Forest: 2 Grant: 12 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 3 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 30 Kewaunee: 1 Manitowoc: 1 Marathon: 1 Marinette: 2 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 309 Monroe: 1 Outagamie: 8 Ozaukee: 12 Polk: 1 Racine: 41 Richland: 4 Rock: 22 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 3 Walworth: 17 Washington: 8 Waukesha: 30 Waupaca: 1 Winnebago: 7 Wood: 1 Total: 607

