Milwaukee County Zoo to Partially Reopen June 13

Add Milwaukee County Zoo to the list of available options open to the public. On Saturday, June 13, the Zoo rolls out Phase 1 of their reopening transition, the “outdoor only” experience.

The Milwaukee County Zoo was temporarily closed on March 15 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 but will reopen for a limited capacity of people and for outdoor exhibits only.

“We know our visitors and Zoological Society members have been patiently waiting, and anxious for the Zoo to reopen,” says Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser. “We’ve put together this first phase as a careful and thoughtful plan for a limited reopening, with everyone’s safety as the top priority. Visitors can see the animals outside, walk the 190-acre grounds and enjoy favorite attractions like the train, carousel and the summer exhibit Dinosaurs Unearthed.”

Zoo admission and parking will be available online only. Timed electronic tickets that can be scanned at a safe distance will be issued to visitors after they make their online reservations, which are required for anyone planning a trip to the Zoo, even Zoo Pass holders. People feeling sick are asked not to visit.

The Zoo will have visual signage and staff members in place to remind visitors to maintain a 6-foot physical distance along all pathways, and in ride queue lines, boarding and seating. Visitor safety is paramount, and here’s how things are changing:

Visit shop.milwaukeezoo.org/#/Admission to make your reservation.

A limited number of visitors/Zoo Pass holders can visit per day, to adhere to physical distancing.

Online reservations are required for all visitors and members.

From the webpage, choose the date and time you’d like to visit and reserve up to 6 tickets.

Once reserved, you’ll receive an email ticket confirmation that can be scanned (printed or on a phone) from a distance or in a touchless manner upon admittance.

Regular Zoo admission rates apply; car parking is $12.

The Zoo cannot accommodate visitors without an online reservation.

Visitors must arrive at their reservation entry time to ensure a safe capacity is not exceeded; the final timed entry each day is 1:30 p.m. No entry time after this will be allowed.

Reservations are non-transferrable and non-refundable.

All visitors (ages 3+) are required to wear masks. When arriving, visitors and their party will be asked if everyone has a mask. If a visitor has forgotten a mask, a paper one will be supplied. A limited quantity of masks is available for purchase at the Gift Shop Marketplace, just past the U.S. Bank Gathering Place.

Visitors will not have access to high-touch areas of the Zoo: Goat Yard, Sky Adventure Zip Line/Ropes Courses, Pony Rides, Playgrounds and areas where larger numbers of visitors could congregate: Giraffe Feedings, Animal in Action Talks and Animal Feedings.

A limited number of restrooms will be open; with doors permanently propped open

Water fountains will be closed; the water bottle refill station in the Gathering Place will be open.

All indoor animal buildings will be closed.

Concessions will be available, with limited menu items, at: West End Snacks, Coffee Shop and The Coop Food Truck; visitors can bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Visitors can bring in strollers, wheelchairs and electric scooters

“During this uncertain time, the Zoo is a refuge for many of our visitors,” says Wikenhauser. “Participating in outdoor experiences and making a connection with wildlife and nature serves as a comfort and healing activity for people. We are happy to provide that for our visitors, employees, members and our entire community.”

During this first phase, the Zoo is open from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. daily; timed entry for visitors will be available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.