Milwaukee Designates 'Active Streets'

Beginning May 9, the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County Parks have partnered to designate outdoor spaces as Active Streets. These areas are closed to traffic and marked for walking, running, biking, rollerblading, or skateboarding—while social distancing.

Residents are allowed to drive or park on an Active Street if they live there. Deliveries can also be made to a house on the street.

Humboldt and Jackson Parks as well as a number of parkways and streets will be designated as Active Streets. For more information, visit here.