Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 Wins AARP Grant for ‘Santa Camp’

Downtown Milwaukee looks to return to some semblance of normalcy during the current stage of the pandemic, and a new activation this winter will hopefully bring additional foot traffic to the streets, and an alley, in the heart of the city.

“Santa Camp” will transform Turner’s Alley, or the area between Old World 3rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, into a winter wonderland on Friday, December 17 and Saturday, December 18. The activation will re-imagine the alley into an experience that will feature an ice bar, courtesy of Camp Bar, hot cocoa, popcorn from Pop’s Kettle Corn, and plenty of Instagram-ready photo opportunities.

The activation is being presented by Milwaukee Downtown BID #21, with additional funding coming in the form of a grant from AARP Wisconsin, who has been distributing funds to community projects as part of their “Small Dollar, Big Impact” program. Santa Camp beat out proposals from all over the state.

"We are enormously grateful and honored to be a recipient of AARP Wisconsin's 'Small Dollar, Big Impact' grant” said Beth Wierick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 via statement. ”We're proud to partner with AARP Wisconsin as we pilot a new placemaking initiative to activate downtown alleys into vibrant urban experiences with our community.”

Turner’s Alley is no stranger to holiday-themed events. This past October, the alley hosted Pop’s Pop-Up Pumpkin Patch, a similar activation with a fall theme. With Downtown lit up for the holidays in the coming weeks, the atmosphere of “Santa Camp” will undoubtedly be a welcome addition to the festive traditions in the city.

For updates on Santa Camp, be sure to visit the Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 website. For more information on the “Small Dollar, Big Impact” program, click here.