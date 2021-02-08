Milwaukee Featured in Super Bowl LV Intro

× Expand Image via YouTube / NFL

If you watched last night’s Super Bowl, you probably saw a few familiar locations, and maybe a few faces as well. The “As One” spot aired just after the team introductions, and a variation played again around halftime, with an actor portraying Vince Lombardi walking through neighborhoods before finally making his way to the field over the tunnel. If you looked closely, however, several Milwaukee locations were used in the clip, including Reed Street Yards, Nite Owl Drive-In, Lakeshore State Park, and Mitchell Airport Park, amongst others. While nothing overtly said “Milwaukee,” the locales were certainly familiar to the city’s residents. A very brief shot of Lambeau Field in Green Bay also appeared.

A familiar Milwaukee face for Bucks fans also made a cameo in the “All In” spot. Joe “The Judge” Brown, who currently co-hosts the MKE In the Morning Show on 101.7 The Truth, appeared as a mechanic briefly, head nodding the legendary Packers coach. Lombardi, however, was played by Russell Hutchison, a Kansas native with a spot-on resemblance to the coach.

Check out the video below, and see if you can pick out the Milwaukee locales.