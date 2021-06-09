Milwaukee Film Announces 2022 Festival Dates

× Expand Interior of the Oriental Theatre

After a jumbled couple of years, Milwaukee Film announced on Tuesday the 2022 dates for the Milwaukee Film Festival, and subsequently a return to in-person programming.

The 2022 festival is set to take place from April 21 – May 5 across several independent theaters in the Milwaukee area, including the organization’s flagship location at the Oriental Theatre. The new dates are in line with 2021’s springtime schedule, after the pandemic had forced the 2020 festival to an all-online format. Due to a welcomed response from virtual festival attendees over the past couple of years, a streaming option will be available for select films in 2022, based on audience demand.

For filmmakers, the submission window for the 2022 festival will open in late summer. You can get updates about the submission process, as well as further developments on the 2022 Milwaukee Film Festival at the Milwaukee Film website.