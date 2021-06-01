Milwaukee Film Celebrates Diversity During Pride Month

This June, in honor of Pride Month, Milwaukee Film’s GenreQueer program is proud to present a month long virtual celebration kicking off Friday, June 4, exploring the diversity of LGBTQ+ communities everywhere and amplifying their stories.

Throughout Pride Month, the organization will devote several new screenings, conversations, and events to highlighting the past, present, and future of LGBTQ+ cinema. Featuring 12 feature films along with shorts, from feel good crowd pleasers, to urgent documentaries, there will be something for everyone.

Pride Month is an extension of Milwaukee Film’s already running GenreQueer program which aims to spotlight the best in documentary and fiction filmmaking exploring LGBTQ+ lives while amplifying both new and established voices from cinema’s rich queer tradition.

“Pride has always been about the fight for justice and a celebration of our identities in all of their beautiful complexity,” said Aster Gilbert, GenreQueer programmer for Milwaukee Film. “It began as a rebellion that sought to destigmatize our gender and sexualities and tend the garden to allow a thousand flowers to bloom. The program we’ve put together continues this legacy. I’m so excited for audiences to connect with these films and participate in the incredible community events we’ve put together,” she added.

More information on Pride Month and films is available here.