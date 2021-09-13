Milwaukee Film’s Hispanic Heritage Month Kick-Off Celebration

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Maggie Vaughn Zocalo Zocalo

Mark your calendars for Friday, September 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. and head to Zócalo Food Truck Park for the official kick-off party for Milwaukee Film’s Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15 to honor the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. Hispanic Heritage Week was started in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson and expanded to honor Hispanic Heritage for an entire month in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan. September 15 is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico’s Independence Day is September 16 and Chile’s holiday is September 18.

Milwaukee Film is throwing a party at Zócalo Food Truck Park that will support Latinx businesses with vendors from Mercado MKE like MKE Rag, Alquimia Skincare, Lupo Designs, Designs by Lali and Ina Maka Holistic Crystal Jewelry. Music will be provided by DJ Loop and sweet treat goodie bags from Tasha’s Cake Service.

Don’t forget about other upcoming events from Milwaukee Film like their Cultures & Community Festival with the opening ceremony featuring Michelle Williams.

Come out to support local Latinx businesses and celebrate Hispanic culture!