Milwaukee Health Department to Enforce Existing COVID-19 Occupancy Order, Not 25% Capacity Limits on Restaurants

× Expand Photo courtesy of DanDan

As of 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the state is under a new emergency order that limits the number of people allowed in public spaces like restaurants, bars and retail stores to 25% of capacity.

The order, signed by Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Tuesday, is the state health department's latest effort to slow the surge of COVID-19 happening across the state. It will last the length of two COVID-19 incubation periods or about a month from Oct. 8-Nov. 6, 2020.

Under the order, local municipalities are permitted to have orders that are more restrictive than the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Order.

To protect residents from COVID-19, the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee Health Department created the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Order, which provides a phased approach at combating the pandemic.

When the state health department's new order was announced, Milwaukee restaurant and bar owners were unsure how the new order would impact the city's safety guidelines.

The Milwaukee Health Department provided clarity on Wednesday evening. In a press release, the City of Milwaukee Health Department announced it plans to continue enforcing the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Order because it is more restrictive than the governor's emergency order.

The Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely local order requires restaurants and bars to submit a strenuous 80 point COVID checklist to the Health Department to operate with indoor seating. The checklist requires businesses to implement hygiene, cleaning, and protective measures, policies and procedures.

The local order also requires businesses to facilitate remote work to the greatest extent possible and ensure individuals remain six feet from others whenever possible.

After review of both orders, the City of Milwaukee Health Department has determined that the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Order is more restrictive than Gov. Evers’ Emergency Order #3, and that all businesses and individuals within the City of Milwaukee should continue to adhere to the Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely Order.