Milwaukee Health Department Updates Health Order with Tightened Capacity Limits

The Milwaukee Health Department announced Monday the full details of a revised public health order that will go into effect this Thursday, Oct. 29.

The new "Phase 4.2 Order" limits gatherings to the lesser of (A) 25% of total capacity, (B) one person for every 30 sq. ft., (C) if indoors, a maximum of 10 people or (D) if outdoors, a maximum of 25 people. Religious and political events will be limited to 100 people who are required to be seated.

The revisions are aimed at activities and locations that can play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

For restaurants and bars that have an approved safety plan, the new order doesn't change occupancy restrictions. For restaurants and bars without an approved safety plan the occupancy limit is set at 25% or one person for every 30 sq. ft. The order also requires dance floors to be shut down. Also, any salad bars, beverage stations or buffets need to be closed down.

Team sports are restricted to intra-squad or intra-school events unless a Milwaukee Health Department-approved safety plan is in place. A safety plan requires COVID-19 testing at least once every three days. If a plan has been previously submitted, it must be resubmitted with details related to the testing procedures.

In a press release, Interim Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson said, “As we evaluate the metrics the Milwaukee Health Department monitors, it is clear we have entered a more dangerous period of COVID-19 infections. It is important that we take additional steps to protect the people of Milwaukee. Our goal is to get the indicators and gating criteria to head back in the right direction so we can move forward with reopening and moving Milwaukee forward.”

City of Milwaukee school’s COVID safety will continue to be monitored by the Milwaukee Health Department. Movement between instructional models will be made on an individual school basis by the Health Department.

You can read the full order here.