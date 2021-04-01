Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Moves to Meet Clients’ Needs

× Expand Courtesy of Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Milwaukee LGBT Community Center returns to 315 W. Court St.

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center announces its move back home to their original location at 315 W. Court Street. The Center has a long history at Court Street, using only two spaces just 12 years ago and now returning to occupy almost the entire building.

Community input a key driver in decision making

In 2019, the Center’s board and leadership team created a workgroup specifically dedicated to assessing the community’s vulnerabilities and needs, as well as soliciting feedback on ways that a new space could bridge identified gaps. Led by a board member who is a professional architect, several volunteers, as well as the Center, the workgroup surveyed hundreds of members, nonprofit partners, area businesses, and stakeholders. Feedback generated by the survey showed that the Center needed to be centrally located, reachable via public transportation, physically accessible, and have a visible presence. The workgroup formally announced the Center’s aim to relocate during the 2020 Annual Meeting held in June and solicited public comment during the November Center Move Town Hall Meeting.

As a nonprofit agency, another key factor was to confirm that the new location was cost competitive. Responsibly stewarding private donations and government funding/taxpayer dollars required the Center to solicit multiple quotes. The Center is pleased to say that the new location meets the needs of clients and members while maintaining a financially viable budget.

New home with new opportunities

The increased square footage at the new location allows the Center to expand and design the space to best fit the needs of its members, while also offering ample room for tenants and affiliated organizations. The Court Street location has a great deal of natural lighting, creating a warm and inviting interior space. The plan includes a library, relaxation area, indoor memorial garden as well as designated, welcoming and safe spaces for youth and older adults. Court Street also provides plentiful space for the Center’s wide range of social events and robust social service programs. With ample parking, direct access to public transit lines, and its location within the Deer District, the Center is now more convenient to a broader base of patrons and positioned within minutes of many amenities.

“This move represents an exciting new beginning for the Center,” said Amy Orta, director of the Center. “While we’re returning to our original home, the move is a testament to our growth and our commitment to offering expanded programs and services to meet members’ needs. With a larger, more inviting space and greater visibility in the Deer District, we look forward to serving more people and making an even greater impact in the community.”