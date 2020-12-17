Milwaukee Makers Market Finds New Holiday Venue

The popular pop-up event, Milwaukee Makers Market, was short on luck after the closure of Discovery World last month due to COVID-19 concerns. The holiday pop-up found a new host in Kind Oasis (2169 N. Farwell Ave.) for event this Sunday, December 20.

“With safety at top priority, Milwaukee Makers Market and Kind Oasis created a safe and socially distant space for not only the makers, but community patrons,” says Ryan Laessig, creator of Milwaukee Makers Market. “Due to our many market cancellations this year, I am very pleased we can end this 2020 season with a fun, safe market.”

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Decemer 20. Lunch will be available through Pedro’s South American Food Truck, which will be parked outside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market is free to attend, along with free parking in the Kind Oasis parking lot. All attendees must wear masks and per CDC guidelines, all maker stations will be six feet apart. Guests are encouraged to follow the one-way path through the shopping experience.

If you’re not able to attend on Sunday, information on makers, the Makers Market and Kind Oasis can be found on the event’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Stop out on Sunday and find some unique gifts for those hard-to-gift loved ones! Supporting local makers is the cherry on top.