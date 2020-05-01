Milwaukee Medical Device Manufacturer Looking for Helping Hands to Sew Masks

L&R USA is a local manufacturer and supplier of medical devices based in Milwaukee – located in the ever-growing Menomonee River Valley business district across from the Miller Park stadium.

They are an ISO-certified medical device manufacturer which specializes in compression therapy and wound care products. L&R USA representatives are very proud of their Solaris Collection range of custom and off-the-shelf compression therapy garments, many of which are designed and manufactured by hand.

During this unprecedented situation, they have been able to maintain service to their customers, while also ramping up production for a new venture: reusable, facial protection.

The company has made significant investments with the purchase of additional machines to be able to support their capacity of 50,000-70,000 masks per week and they are now in need of sewers to ensure they can fill their production capacity. They have retained all 86 employees during this crisis and are very proud to be in a position to hire 20 additional sewers at a time when unemployment is rising.

L&R USA need help reaching the talented individuals across the region that could help join the fight against COVID-19 — some of whom may have been laid off as a result of the pandemic.