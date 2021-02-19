Milwaukee Museums to Reopen in March

× Expand Image via Wikimedia Commons

In a welcome show of optimism, four Milwaukee museums announced they will reopen to the public. Discovery World, the Harley-Davidson Museum, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and the Milwaukee Public Museum will reopen in March with robust health and safety protocols in place.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome guests—safely—back to the Harley-Davidson Museum in March,” said Tim McCormick of the Harley-Davidson Museum. “With a new exhibit, ‘Off-Road Harley-Davidson’ and new ways to explore—including the all-new annual pass—the Harley-Davidson Museum is looking forward to welcoming guests to our campus.”

With the closure the museum found new ways to connect with visitors virtually. “During our closure, we made sure our virtual offerings kept us connected with our fans around the globe. We were thrilled to see how well-received those behind-the-scenes video vignettes, virtual gallery talks, and more were,” McCormick said.

MAM Adapts

During the pandemic the Milwaukee Art Museum learned to adapt. “As an institution, we’ve learned to be resilient and nimble, and to be open to change and new opportunities,” said Marcelle Polednik, the museum’s Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director. “Over the past year, we’ve implemented a timed ticketing system, as well as rigorous health and safety protocols, and we transitioned much of our on-site programming online, ensuring our visitors can remain connected to art and each other.”

She said two levels of the Museum will be accessible, meaning there is even more art to see than when the Museum was last open. New work has been installed in the first-floor galleries. On the lower level is the photography exhibition “Susan Meiselas: Through a Woman’s Lens.” While food and beverage offerings and the on-site store will not be available, visitors can explore the architecture, take in sweeping views of the lake, and be inspired by the many incredible works of art in the galleries.

This is the first step of phased museum reopenings to the public, and City of Milwaukee health officials have approved safety plans for each institution. Reinforced protocols to support healthy and safe environments for visitors and staff include robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations and online ticketing to ensure social distancing and limiting of capacity levels. Staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

Museum Hours and Programming:

Beginning March 4, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with special Community of Curiosity programming on dinosaurs that can be accessed virtually before, during, or after your visit. Of special note is free general admission on 2021's first Kohl’s Thank You Thursday, March 18.

Starting March 5, the Harley-Davidson Museum, including Motor Bar & Restaurant and The Shop, will be open Fridays through Sundays. The museum and shop will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. MOTOR’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A new exhibit, “Off-Road Harley-Davidson,” will be unveiled on March 5. “Off-Road” tells the history of motorcycles designed for rough roads, the people who rode them and the adventures they shared.

Admission to the Milwaukee Art Museum will be free for all on March 5, thanks to Educators Credit Union. The Museum will be open Fridays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with galleries on the main and lower levels accessible to the public. The “Susan Meiselas” exhibit will be on view in the Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts.

Beginning on March 27, Discovery World will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The noon to 1 p.m. time slot will be reserved for deep cleaning. “Science + You”, a traveling exhibit designed to increase awareness and understanding of the role science and scientists play in the health and wellness of children and adults throughout the world, will be on display in the spring.